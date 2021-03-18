UMB opens COVID-19 vaccination clinic in campus center

BALTIMORE — The University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) has opened a COVID-19 vaccination clinic inside the Southern Management Corporation (SMC) Campus Center.

The clinic will be vaccinating Baltimore City residents who have been referred by the Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD) as well as eligible faculty, staff, and students from UMB and the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC).

Students from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy will be volunteering their time to prepare each of the vaccine doses, and students from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the University of Maryland School of Nursing will be among the volunteers giving vaccination shots in the clinic.

The clinic will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. from Wednesday – Saturday. Appointment slots are not opened to the public but are based on referral from the BCHD.

You can register for a referral by visiting the Baltimore City Health Department website. Residents without internet access can call: 410-396-2273.

In addition, UMB is also collaborating with several other organizations to reach specific populations in the Baltimore area.

These organizations include the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Esperanza Center to reach Spanish-speaking individuals, and American Indian Health Services to reach individuals of Native American descent.