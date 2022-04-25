Ukrainian movie director premieres film in Baltimore County in hopes to help home country

A picture's worth a thousand words but a movie is worth so much more. Volodymyr Mula is a movie director from the Ukraine. He flew overseas to debut his new film about hockey legends to raise money for his country.

The untold story of hockey legends showcases various Ukrainian hockey players that many people look up to like Wayne Gretzky, but the movie isn't just about sports. It holds a deeper meaning. Volodymyr Mula directed the movie to highlight some of Ukraine's greatness.

"It's the North American premiere of my documentary. I am here to raise money to buy some medical supplies and to help Ukraine in such a difficult time," said Mula. Hockey players like Wayne Gretzky, or John Paul Bucyk have Ukrainian roots and most of these people are proud to be Ukrainian and in such a difficult time. It's very important to show this story to inform Americans about our heritage," said Mula.

With the war happening in Ukraine Mula wanted to connect with Americans by showing them influential people that represent his country.

The goal is to inform people about Ukraine so they can help end the war by spreading awareness, and locally Saint Michael's Ukrainian Catholic church has worked closely with Mula to ensure his message gets across to Americans.

"It’s just amazing the amount of support that the community offers us. Our church phones just ring off the hook," Stephen Humeniuk

"I think American should ask for support from politicians and encourage them to help people in Ukraine. We need all the help we can get," said Mula.