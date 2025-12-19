U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming says she won't seek re-election

Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis announced Friday she will not seek a second term in 2026.

“Deciding not to run for re-election does represent a change of heart for me, but in the difficult, exhausting session weeks this fall I’ve come to accept that I do not have six more years in me. I am a devout legislator, but I feel like a sprinter in a marathon. The energy required doesn’t match up," Lummis said in a written statement.

Lummis, 71, served four years as Wyoming's lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives before retiring in 2017. She was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2020, succeeding the retiring Mike Enzi.

Wyoming has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1977, according to The Hill. One possible candidate to replace Lummis is Rep. Harriet Hageman, who is serving in her second term in the House.