U.S. News and World Report names Maryland as No. 1 state for gender equality

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan announced that U.S. News and World Report has named Maryland as the number one state for gender equality.

The analysis cites K-12 education as a leading factor in achieving the nation's top ranking.

According to the report, "Maryland took the top spot in the ranking's education category, placing first among its peers for lower gender disparities in math and reading scores for eighth grader, and third among them for four-year college graduation rates."

“Every child in Maryland deserves access to a world-class education, regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in,” said Governor Hogan. “We are proud that Maryland leads the nation in expanding opportunities for women and girls. While there is always more work to do, it is especially gratifying that this study recognizes our commitment to closing the gender gap in the computer science and STEM fields, where we have made great strides. This is another example of how we are truly changing Maryland for the better.”

