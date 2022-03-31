Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

U.S. Navy plane crashes in Accomack County; NASA Wallops first responders on scene

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 9:36 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 21:36:33-04

ACCOMACK CO., Va. — Emergency responders with the NASA Wallops Flight Facility are responding to a crash involving a U.S. Navy plane in Accomack County Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the NASA Wallops Public Affairs Office told our sister station WTKR News 3 the crash did not happen on NASA property.

WTKR News 3 reached out to the U.S. Navy for more information.

The Ocean City Fire Department Dive Team is helping with the rescue, the department said.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019