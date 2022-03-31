U.S. Navy plane crashes in Accomack County; NASA Wallops first responders on scene

ACCOMACK CO., Va. — Emergency responders with the NASA Wallops Flight Facility are responding to a crash involving a U.S. Navy plane in Accomack County Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the NASA Wallops Public Affairs Office told our sister station WTKR News 3 the crash did not happen on NASA property.

WTKR News 3 reached out to the U.S. Navy for more information.

The Ocean City Fire Department Dive Team is helping with the rescue, the department said.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.