Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

U.S. Naval Academy reopens to the public July 2

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
John M. Chase
<p>United States Naval Academy, "Barry Gate"</p>
Authorities investigating reports of drug use at U.S. Naval Academy
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 10:43:37-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Beginning July 2 at 7am, The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis will re-open to the public.

Those not vaccinated, are required to wear masks.

Visitors have to show a government issued photo ID, or valid U.S. or foreign passport.

Anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult with a valid ID.

Guests arriving after 7pm have to confirm who, what and where they're visiting, and be screened.

As for vehicle access, visitors with government-issued handicap tags or placards may be granted access at Gate 1 and Gate 8 with proper matching ID.

Visitors arriving for a ceremony, such as a funeral or retirement will also be granted access to Gate 1 or Gate 8, with proper ID.

For July 4th, Gate 1 will be closed to traffic beginning at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m July 5. All vehicles will use Gate 8.

A roadblock will be set up at 6 p.m. until fireworks end on Bronson Road next to the Sailing center. Traffic will not be allowed on Turner Joy Road.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020