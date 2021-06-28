U.S. Naval Academy reopens to the public July 2

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Beginning July 2 at 7am, The U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis will re-open to the public.

Those not vaccinated, are required to wear masks.

Visitors have to show a government issued photo ID, or valid U.S. or foreign passport.

Anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult with a valid ID.

Guests arriving after 7pm have to confirm who, what and where they're visiting, and be screened.

As for vehicle access, visitors with government-issued handicap tags or placards may be granted access at Gate 1 and Gate 8 with proper matching ID.

Visitors arriving for a ceremony, such as a funeral or retirement will also be granted access to Gate 1 or Gate 8, with proper ID.

For July 4th, Gate 1 will be closed to traffic beginning at 6 p.m. through 6 a.m July 5. All vehicles will use Gate 8.

A roadblock will be set up at 6 p.m. until fireworks end on Bronson Road next to the Sailing center. Traffic will not be allowed on Turner Joy Road.