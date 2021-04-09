Watch
U.S. Marshals close 131 missing child cases in Maryland during “Operation Not Forgotten”

Bill Fink, WMAR-2 News
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 09, 2021
BALTIMORE — The U.S. Marshals on Friday announced the results of “Operation Not Forgotten,” a 60-day mission to recover critically missing children throughout Maryland.

Officials say they found 18 previously missing children and located another 102 who are confirmed to now be in the custody of their guardians. Eleven others returned on their own.

Altogether, 131 missing child cases were able to be closed.

“Children are a Blessing and are America’s future leaders. We must always protect their innocence and defend them from physical and sexual abuse by predators and unscrupulous individuals,” said U.S. Marshal Johnny L. Hughes of the District of Maryland.

