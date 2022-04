BALTIMORE — A U.S. mail truck was hit during an exchange of gunfire in Highlandtown Wednesday.

Baltimore Police said two people were shooting at each other in the 3600 block of Claremont Street.

The USPS truck and two other vehicles got caught up in the crossfire.



Three Vehicles Struck by Gunfire @CitizenApp 3600 Claremont St 11:53:07 AM EDT

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Police have not been able to locate any of the suspects.