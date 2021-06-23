Watch
U.S. Customs agents at BWI discover $7k in counterfeit $100 bills from Jamaica

Posted at 12:31 PM, Jun 23, 2021
LINTHICUM, Md. — U.S. Customs and Border agents last week intercepted $7,000 in counterfeit $100 bills from a traveler who arrived at BWI Airport from Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Officials say the bills were discovered inside a sneaker in luggage belonging to a 64-year-old U.S. citizen.

The traveler was not charged, according to Customs and Border Patrol.

According to the U.S. Secret Service,counterfeiting money is a lucrative business often used in narcotics smuggling, terrorism, and attacks against our nation’s financial systems.

Learn how to protect yourself from being defrauded here.

