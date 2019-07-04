Menu

Two years later: family plants flowers to remember 22 year old killed

Posted: 9:24 PM, Jul 03, 2019
Updated: 2019-07-04 09:15:02-04
BALTIMORE — The gas station at the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard in Baltimore now has a new garden. Family and friends of 22-year-old Cody Young planted flowers to remember where Young was shot and killed two years ago.

Officers were called to the BP gas station just after 1 a.m. on July 1, 2017 to find Young with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A year after Young’s death, family and friends created a memorial foundation in his honor called the Cody Young Empowerment Youth Charities to spread justice, love and education.

The place where their loved one was killed is now a place they can go to remember Young. Family and friends even spelled ‘Cody’ in planted flowers. The BP owner came to the planting to support the family.

