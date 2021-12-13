Two-year-old killed in run-away horse & buggy crash in Cecil Co.

RISING SUN, Md. — A two-year-old child has died following a horse and buggy accident in Rising Sun.

Cecil County Sheriff's deputies got the call around 6pm.

Three child siblings were waiting for their parents inside the parked buggy, at their property in the unit block of Mount Olivet Road.

Before the parents could get in, the horse took off with the children before crashing into a barn approximately 200 feet away.

The buggy ultimately overturned, ejecting the two-year old. A short time later, the child died at the hospital.

The other children were treated and released at the scene.

