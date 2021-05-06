Two women dead after car driving wrong way crashes in La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon crash that left two women dead in La Plata.

Police say 31-year-old Courtney D. Woodward, of California Maryland, was driving in the wrong direction on route 6 in the area of Rogers Mill Place, when she collided with an oncoming vehicle driven by Cynthia H. Froehlich, 64 of White Plains.

Investigators don't believe Woodward was wearing a seat belt, which caused her to be thrown from her Hyundai.

She later died at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

Trapped inside her vehicle, Froehlich was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

