Two women attacked by rabid raccoons in Ocean City

Posted at 9:28 PM, Jun 24, 2022
OCEAN CITY, Md. — A rabid raccoon attacked two women early Thursday in Ocean City.

The raccoon, which tested positive for rabies, attacked the women in the area of 141st Street. Officials said the raccoon attacks happened within hours of each other.

Health department officials say that any person, pet or other animal that may have had contact with this raccoon could be at risk for rabies exposure.

To report any contact with or exposure to the raccoon, call the Worcester County Health Department immediately at 410-352-3234. If you call after hours or on the weekend, call Worcester County Emergency Services at 410-632-1311 to reach the health department on-call staff.

