Two-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County left one person dead early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane for the call of a crash between two vehicles.

According to police, investigations revealed that the driver of a black Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Muncaster Mill Road when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a silver Ford Escape that was traveling eastbound.

The man who was driving the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and the front passenger of the Ford were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.