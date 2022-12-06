Watch Now
Two-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Frederick County

Posted at 2:17 PM, Dec 06, 2022
FREDERICK COUNTY — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning.

At 6:35 a.m., troopers from the MSP Frederick Barrack responded to Liberty Road at Monocacy Boulevard for reports of a crash.

According to investigators, a cement truck was traveling east on Liberty Road, while a 2005 Honda Civic was traveling south on Monocacy Boulevard.

The driver of the Honda, who was identified as Blake Timothy Hipkins, attempted to cross over Liberty Road, but crashed into the cement truck at the intersection.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The intersection was shut down until 8:45 a.m.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

