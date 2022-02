ESSEX, Md. — There are two missing 13-year-olds in Essex Tuesday.

Baltimore County Police are looking for Kalena Timpson and Vanessa Pedro, both who were last seen in school at Deep Creek Middle School.

Kalena is 5'1 and 100 pounds, Vanessa is 5'2 and 100 pounds was last seen wearing light blue overalls.

Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.