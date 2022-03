BALTIMORE — Two teens have been charged with the shooting death of a man in Northeast Baltimore.

Ronald Boone, 21, was killed February 5 in the the 3300 block of Kentucky Avenue.

On February 23, police arrested an unnamed 16-year-old who was linked to the murder. A second 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody on March 3.

Both face first degree murder charges.

No word yet on a motive.