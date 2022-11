GLEN BURNIE — Two teens are arrested in connection to a robbery at a gun store in Anne Arundel county.

Around 3:45 Monday morning, Police found a white Ford E350 van that crashed into the front door of Scott's Gunsmithing in Glen Burnie.

Detectives say the 15 and 16-year-old boys were stealing firearms from display cases.

Investigators say the van used during the robbery was also a part of an earlier attempted burglary at Field Traders in Pasadena.