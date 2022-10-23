Two teenagers killed in two-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUTNY — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the circumstances behind a multi-vehicle accident in Pasadena that left two people dead.

On October 23, at 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Mountain road for reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

According to police, a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed over the double yellow kin and struck a 2018 Jeep Wrangler in a head-on collision.

The driver of the Ford, 19-year-old Ronald Bees IV, and front-seat passenger, 18-year-old Alissia Hedrick, were pronounced dead at the scene, the backseat passenger, a 15-year-old, was transported to an area hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, 23-year-old Christopher Johnson, was transported to an area hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.