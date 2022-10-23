Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two teenagers killed in two-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 11:04 AM, Oct 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-23 11:47:26-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUTNY  — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the circumstances behind a multi-vehicle accident in Pasadena that left two people dead.

On October 23, at 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Mountain road for reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

According to police, a 2008 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Mountain Road when it crossed over the double yellow kin and struck a 2018 Jeep Wrangler in a head-on collision.

The driver of the Ford, 19-year-old Ronald Bees IV, and front-seat passenger, 18-year-old Alissia Hedrick, were pronounced dead at the scene, the backseat passenger, a 15-year-old, was transported to an area hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, 23-year-old Christopher Johnson, was transported to an area hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices