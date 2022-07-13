Two teenagers charged with arson after vacant house fire

ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. — Yesterday, two 13-year-old boys were both arrested and charged with arson after an early morning fire in the 100 block of Grand Avenue.

Early Tuesday morning around 5:00 a.m., the Cumberland Fire Department responded to a fire within a two-story vacant duplex.

It took just minutes to bring the fire under control and no one was injured.

Damage to the home was estimated to be $1,500 and investigators concluded the fire was an intentional act.

After reviewing surveillance footage, Deputy State Fire Marshals and Cumberland Police were able to identify the two teenagers.

They were both charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property.

Both were released to the custody of their parents and will be referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.