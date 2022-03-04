Two suspects wanted for rape in Baltimore City last month

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are looking for two suspects wanted for a rape that occurred on February 11 at around 10 p.m.

According to police, a woman was walking in the 2500 block of Garrison Boulevard when she was accosted by two unknown men who were driving in white 4-door sedan with tinted windows and damage to the right rear of the vehicle.

Suspect #2, exited the vehicle and pulled a handgun out before forcing the woman to an area behind an apartment victim and raping her. Suspect #1 (the driver) stood by and acted as a lookout.

Suspect #2 is described as a light skinned Black man, approximately 5'7" who weighs 170 lbs. with no facial hair, a tattoo on his right forearm, gold fronts on the top level of his teeth, gold rimmed glasses, black pants, and a hoodie.

Suspect #1 is described as a light skinned Black male who is also approximately 5'7" tall and weighs 150 lbs., with light brown eyes.

He looked to be about 17-years-old and was wearing a black face mask, black hoodie, black pants and gray Nike shoes with black stripes.

Anyone knowing the identity of one or both these suspects is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2076 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.