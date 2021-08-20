Two suspects arrested in November 2020 double murder

BALTIMORE, md. — Today, two suspects were arrested in the murders of 21-year-old Diamond Davis and 20-year-old Pedro Chesley that occurred on November 21, 2020 in the 700 Block of Grantley Avenue.

Police identified and arrested 22-year-old Charles Baldwin and 20-year-old Mizell Taylor in the killings. Both have been officially charged with first-degree and second-degree murder.

Baldwin and Taylor were located inside a home in the 700 block of Grantley Street and taken into custody and were charged on matters unrelated to the murders.

Baldwin and Taylor are being held without bail.

"First, my family and I would like to thank Detective Ceasar Muhammad and Detective John Cox and their help to catch these cowards. Truly my family would like to thank the Mayor and the police department especially Detective Muhammed. There were hard times when we had concerns and we contacted him and he lifted us up. We also appreciate the work of the state's attorney's office to help catch these cowards, and we are happy that they are no longer able to walk the streets. We know this will not bring my son back but we are thankful for the work of the mayor, state's attorney's office, and the police department to help reduce crime in Baltimore City. A message to all of the young children of Baltimore City, if you are thinking of pulling a trigger think long and hard because you will never understand how you affect the surviving families and loved ones. Every day we light a candle at the gun memorial and it is unbelievable our son lost his life on his own turf, as he signed up to protect and serve as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves. Again to all the young children think again before you pull the trigger,” said Gregory Chesley and Ruth Russell.

“Diamond Davis was the light of any room she walked into. She impacted everyone who had just a few seconds to interact with her. Last November, two cowards extinguished her light and took her away from us. And it feels as if a piece of us is gone. We have been robbed of seeing her grow into becoming a woman, a mother; and I won't be able to walk her down the aisle. She will be missed by so many. We want to think all the detectives who have worked on this case to bring my family and the Chelsey family Justice,” said Vernon Davis Jr., the father of Diamond Davis.