Two suspects arrested for home invasion, forced child to call for money

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged two suspects for a home invasion from September.

The suspects have been identified as 31-year-old Denzell King and 19-year-old Raymon Taylor.

Officers responded to a call to the 15400 block of Gallaudet Avenue for the report of a robbery.

When they arrived, officers located a child victim that was home alone when two unknown subjects forced entry into the residence.

According to a news release, the victim stated that one of the suspects grabbed her, threw her on the bed and demanded that she call her mom and ask for money.

When the mother answered, the suspects demanded the money.

Once the search for money failed, the suspects stole a firearm and personal documents and left the residence, the victim went to a neighbors house to call for help.

Through the course of an investigation, detectives identified King as one of the suspects. Once an arrest warrant was issued, King was arrested without incident on November 1.

Taylor was later identified as the second suspect, he was arrested on Thursday, November 3.

King and Taylor have both been charged with home invasion, robbery, second degree assault, theft and more.

They are being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, without bond.