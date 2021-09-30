Two suspects arrested and charged with attempted murder for July 8 shooting

BALTIMORE — Two men have been arrested and charged with Attempted First Degree Murder for a July 8 shooting.

At a little before 12:35 a.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of West North Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Responding officers found evidence of a shooting and searched the area for potential victims, witnesses and suspects.

Some time later, 18-year-old Tyree Reynolds and 28-year-old Antone Towson walked into area hospitals seeking treatment for gunshot wound injuries.

Detectives identified both victims as shooting suspects and obtained arrest warrants.

On September 12, Towson was arrested and charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder and, on Monday, Tyree Reynolds was also arrested and charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

Both men are currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.