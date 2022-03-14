Watch
Two-story rowhome engulfed in flames Saturday night

Posted at 10:24 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 22:24:55-04

BALTIMORE — A fire erupted in a two-story rowhome Saturday night in the the 1700 block of Rutland Avenue.

Around 11:40 p.m., Baltimore City firefighters responded to area in Broadway East.

Upon arrival, they discovered a fire on the first and second floor of the building.

Crews at the scene requested additional units to tackle the fire extending on the right side of the second level.

The fire extended to one adjacent home but their were no injuries reported.

The fire was placed under control just after 12:30 a.m.

Currently, there are no reports of the cause of the fire.

