Two small children seriously injured in a Monday night car crash

LOTHIAN, Md. — A 5-year-old and an 8-year-old were seriously injured in an Monday night car crash.

At a little before 7:40 pm, officers responded to Southern Maryland Boulevard (MD 4) northbound in the area of Talbot Road in Lothian for a single vehicle crash.

A Honda Accord was traveling north in Lane 2 of Southern Maryland Boulevard approaching Talbot Road when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and the vehicle began sliding sideways. The Honda continued across Lane 1 and struck a utility pole and continued into a tree where it came to a rest.

Emergency crews were notified by motorists on scene.

The driver of the Honda, 55-year-old Ellen Benjy Jones, was trapped and required extrication. She was transported by ground to UM Prince Georges Hospital Center in Cheverly with serious injuries.

The 5-year-old boy, who was seated behind the driver, was ejected from the vehicle and the 8-year-old girl, who was seated in the rear passenger side, was trapped and required extrication by the fire department.

Both children were transported to Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of the collision appears to be failing to remain in a single lane.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.