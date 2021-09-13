Watch
Two shootings leave four people injured Sunday evening

WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 8:43 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 20:43:47-04

BALTIMORE — Four people were shot in two separate shootings in the city Sunday evening.

According to police, just a little after 4:30 p.m. they responded to investigate a “Shot Spotter” alert for gunfire in the 2500 block of Ashton Street. A short time later officers were dispatched to an area hospital to investigate a 19 year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder seeking treatment.

A little over an hour later, police found three people suffering from gunshot wounds in the 200 block of South Payson Street.

The victims all suffered non-life threatening gunshot wound injuries and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2499 or 410-396-2422.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

