Two shootings almost three hours apart leave two dead

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating two shootings that left two people dead on Saturday.

The first occurred at 7:54 p.m., police responded to the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue where they located a 53-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was then transported to the University Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

The second shooting happened at 10:48 p.m.

Officers were called to investigate reports of a shooting in the Unit block of South Monastery Avenue.

When they arrived on scene, police located an unidentified man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was also transported to the Shock Trauma Center, he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Anyone with any information pertaining to these incidents are encouraged to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.