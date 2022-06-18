Two separate shootings on Saturday leave one man dead

BALTIMORE — Two separate shootings on Saturday left one man injured and another dead.

According to Baltimore Police, at approximately 7:05 a.m., patrol officers responded to a home in the 2700 block of Maryland Avenue, for a report of a shooting.

Once there, officers located a 35-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the location.

Seven hours later, officers were called to the 2500 block of Washington Blvd for a report of a shooting.

Once there, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.