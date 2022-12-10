Two separate shootings leaves one dead, one critically injured in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating two separate shootings that left one person dead and another critically injured.

The first shooting occurred on Saturday evening in the 5600 block of Albanene Place. When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an alleyway.

Medics responded and pronounced the victim deceased.

The second shooting occurred early Sunday morning at 4:06 a.m. Police initially responded to a call for reports of a car accident in the 3200 block of Rosalie Avenue.

Officers located a 36-year-old man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Police say the victim is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information related to either of the incidents are urged to contact Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.