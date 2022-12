BALTIMORE COUNTY — The Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company were operating on two separate car crashes in Baltimore County.

Engine 291 operated on an accident on Cromwell Bridge Road at Satyr Hill Road. Cromwell Bridge was shut down as a result.

There was also another collision involving a tractor trailer that blocked Glen Arm Road at Manor Road.

Drivers were asked to avoid the whole area.

There's no word on any injuries at this time.