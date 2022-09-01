Two Salvadoran men arrested at Dulles airport for sex crimes with minors in Maryland

STERLING, Va. — Two Salvadoran men living in Maryland were arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport for sex crimes with minors.

Jose Efrain Mejia Alas, a 34-year-old Salvadoran national living in Germantown, was arrested on Aug. 21 as he attempted to board a flight to El Salvador. He was wanted in Montgomery County for two counts of second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor and other charges.

Juan Anitportan Lara Ramos, 50, at Salvadoran national residing in Essex was arrested on Aug. 18 after he arrived on a flight from El Salvador. He was wanted in Baltimore County for sexual abuse of a minor.

In both cases, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers confirmed with the wanting jurisdictions that the warrants remained active, and officers verified the identities of both travelers as the subjects of those felony-charged warrants.

“Customs and Border Protection officers continue to support our local law enforcement partners by identifying and arresting travelers who are wanted on a variety of criminal charges, including these heinous sex crimes allegations,” said Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Border security remains a critical mission for CBP, and one that we take very serious because it helps to ensure the safety of our communities.”