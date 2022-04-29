Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two people killed within two hours in North Baltimore

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 9:25 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 21:25:34-04

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating two murders on Thursday in Baltimore.

Police said a woman was found dead from a shooting inside a parked car around 5:21 p.m. on Thursday in the 4100 block of Elkader Avenue. Officers said the woman had been dead for a while.

Then, a 19-year-old male was shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Belair Road. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019