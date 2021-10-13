Two people injured in shooting Tuesday evening in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Columbia.

Howard County Police responded to the 10600 block of Gramercy Place just before 6 p.m. and found a man near the apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.

About a half-mile down the road on Hickory Ridge Road near Martin Road, police found another man with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.

Police recovered a gun at both locations. It is unclear if anyone else was involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.