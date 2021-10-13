Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two people injured in shooting Tuesday evening in Columbia

items.[0].image.alt
Dave Detling
Investigation surrounding two women killed continues
Crime scene generic
Posted at 9:37 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 21:37:37-04

COLUMBIA, Md. — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Columbia.

Howard County Police responded to the 10600 block of Gramercy Place just before 6 p.m. and found a man near the apartment complex suffering from gunshot wounds.

About a half-mile down the road on Hickory Ridge Road near Martin Road, police found another man with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.

Police recovered a gun at both locations. It is unclear if anyone else was involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019