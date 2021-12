ESSEX, Md. — Two people were taken to the hospital Monday after a stabbing in Essex.

Officers responded to a One Stop located in the 300 block of Stemmers Run Road at around 3 p.m. for the stabbing. Upon arrival, a group of people fled, but police were able to locate one adult and a juvenile who had been injured. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say an adult has been detained and there is no ongoing threat to the community.