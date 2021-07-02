Two people injured in early morning assault Friday in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Two people were injured in an early morning assault Friday in Westminster.

According to Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Maryland State Police Troopers, officials responded to the 500 block of Houck Road at around 4:30 a.m. for the assault.

Upon arrival, they found two victims, a 21 year old man and a 26 year old woman, both with head injuries. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for further care.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-5900.