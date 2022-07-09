SEVERN, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a double shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.
The shooting occurred on Reece and Jacobs Road. Both adult victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-222-8610.
