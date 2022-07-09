Watch Now
Two people injured following a double shooting in Severn Saturday

Posted at 2:12 PM, Jul 09, 2022
SEVERN, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are on the scene of a double shooting that happened Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on Reece and Jacobs Road. Both adult victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-222-8610.

