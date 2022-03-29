Two Penn North drug dealers plead guilty to fentanyl related charges

BALTIMORE — Two Penn North drug dealers have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl.

According to their guilty pleas, 47-year-old Kinnard Riggs and 36-year-old James Meekins were identified as associates of unrelated drug trafficking organizations (DTO) known as the “Special” DTO and the “Bullseye” DTO; respectively.

In an unrelated case, Meekins pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Between September and October 2019, investigators intercepted communications of individuals associated with the Special and Bullseye DTOs and found both defendants conducting trafficking activity.

In the following month, Riggs gave two associates a clear bag and engaged in a drug transaction in an alley. This was during a controlled purchase involving an undercover officer.

Soon after, the undercover officer purchased 10 gelatin fentanyl capsules from the same two associates.

In November and December 2019, investigators executed search and seizure warrants at locations associated with the DTOs and recovered 19 gelatin capsules containing fentanyl and a .22 caliber pistol loaded with eight rounds of ammunition and the pistol also had an obliterated serial number. They also recovered approximately 400 grams of mixtures containing fentanyl, cutting agents used in preparing controlled substances, and packaging paraphernalia.

Riggs and Meekins face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison followed by up to a lifetime of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.