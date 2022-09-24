Two Parkville men arrested and charged with second-degree rape

PARKVILLE — Two Parkville men are charged with second-degree rape, along with several other sexual offenses including sexual abuse of a minor.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Crimes Against Children’s Unit arrested 31-year-old Christopher Prunty and 34-year-old Francis Conda.

According to court documents, the abuse took place between June 23 and July 27. Both men share the same address in Parkville.

Conda and Prunty are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

