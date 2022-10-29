Watch Now
Two officers injured following a struggle when conducting a traffic stop

Baltimore Police Department Patch
Posted at 3:38 PM, Oct 29, 2022
BALTIMORE — Two police officers sustained minor injuries Saturday following a shooting near the intersection of Park Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard.

According to police, around 2 a.m., a sergeant from the Northwest district was conducting a traffic stop in the area when they discovered a firearm inside the car.

While attempting to take the suspect into custody, a brief struggle ensued, and the gun discharged.

The suspect attempted to flee but was placed under arrest a short time later. The weapon was recovered on the scene.

The suspect was not injured. The Sergeant and an assisting officer sustained minor injuries. Both officers were treated at an area hospital for their injuries.

It is unclear whether the injuries the officers sustained was from the discharge.

The investigation is still ongoing.

