Two new COVID-19 testing sites opening Friday, only walk-ups accepted

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Two new COVID-19 testing sites will be opening in the state on Friday.

Governor Hogan announced that two sites will be opening up to support the increase demand for testing.

UM Upper Chesapeake Health : 500 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014

: 500 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014 Anne Arundel Medical Center : South Pavilion, 2001 Medical Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401

Each site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., including New Year’s Day, until further notice.

Only walk-ups will be accepted; scheduled appointments will not be available.

State health officials urge Marylanders not to visit hospital emergency rooms just to get tested.

The sites will offer PCR lab tests only. Results for PCR tests generally take 24 to 48 hours, and patients should plan accordingly. Testing at the sites is free of charge.