Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two new Amazon delivery stations open in Baltimore, Hanover

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - This April 21, 2020 file photo shows Amazon tractor trailers line up outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the Staten Island borough of New York. Amazon said Wednesday, June 2, 2021, that it will hold its annual Prime Day over two days in June this year, the earliest it has ever held the sales event. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Amazon Prime Day
Posted at 1:28 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 13:28:40-04

BALTIMORE — Amazon on Wednesday announced the opening of two local delivery stations.

One is located at 2100 Van Deman Street. It's the first delivery station to open in Baltimore City.

The second is in Hanover at 7226 Preston Gateway Drive. That makes for three delivery stations in the area.

To celebrate the newest location, Amazon donated 650 pre-filled backpacks to Dundalk Elementary School and pajamas to the Casey Cares Foundation for critically sick children.

Amazon packages are normally shipped to a delivery station from neighboring fulfillment centers and then loaded onto delivery vehicles.

The company allows for delivery stations to be independently owned and operated.

Amazon says hundreds of jobs could potentially be created between the two new delivery stations.

Employees are paid at least $15.00 per hour and receive benefits including paid time off and up to 20 weeks fully paid parental leave.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019