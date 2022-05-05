Two minors taken into custody after stealing car from body shop

BALTIMORE — Thursday morning around 9:30, two minors entered the yard of a vehicle body shop, to steal a vehicle.

The body shop is located in the 100 block of South Warwick Ave., and the two worked together to steal a car and escape.

Once they got inside the yard, one of them broke the window of a vehicle and started driving away. This happened while his partner held the gate open to the garage yard so they could get away.

A mechanic working on a vehicle at the time saw what was happening and called police.

The two minors drove around the Southwest District drawing the attention of numerous people.

While they were driving, they struck a person on Monroe St.

The BPD helicopter located the stolen car crashed in the 4300 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

Officers took a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy into custody for the auto theft and traffic related offenses.