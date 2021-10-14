BALTIMORE — Two men were found guilty by juries this week for murder.

On Tuesday, Douglas Cantrell was found guilty of Murder in the First Degree, Open Deadly Weapon, and two counts of Assault in the Second Degree.

Officials say he confronted a woman at a corner store in May 2019, accusing her of stealing his truck. After being followed by Cantrell and his friend, Cantrell punched the woman repeatedly. Her friend came to her aid and they were able to get away.

The two women ran back home, where the woman who was punched told her brother, Vernon Jacobs, what had happened. Jacobs then ran out of the house to confront Cantrell.

The two men began to argue.

Surveillance video showed Jacobs walking backwards with his hands up before Cantrell stabbed him multiple times.

An eye witness reported that a third person attempted to stop the stabbing. Cantrell then fled the scene leaving Jacobs on the ground where he later died.

In a mirandized taped statement, Cantrell recounted that he stabbed Jacobs multiple times and that he was trying to hit a kidney, and that he really wanted to kill Jacobs.

He is facing a maximum of Life plus 23 years in prison.

Another man was found guilty on Wednesday.

A jury found Ulises Lopez was found of Second Degree Murder, Use of a Handgun in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, Openly Carrying a Handgun, Transporting a Handgun in a Vehicle, and Possessing a Regulated Firearm after a Disqualifying Conviction.

Officials say Lopez shot and killed Sergio Lee Jones in the 400 block of S. Lehigh Street in March 2020.

He faces a maximum penalty of sixty-five years in prison at sentencing.