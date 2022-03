DUNDALK, Md. — Two men were injured in a shooting on Tuesday in the area of Avondale Road near Turner Station Park.

Officers from the Dundalk Precinct responded to a report of shots fired at around 11:30 a.m. They later found that two men walked into local hospitals with gunshot wound injuries.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Information may be provided anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.