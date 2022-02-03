Watch
Two men face multiple felony charges in connection to crash in Thurmont

Police lights
Posted at 5:46 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 17:46:11-05

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two men in connection with a crash in the area of 8500 Old Kiln Road in Thurmont.

David Cody Wilson of Billings, Montana, and Brandon Lee Bennett, of Frederick is being charged with multiple felony counts, including illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of marijuana, a loaded handgun in a vehicle, and a handgun in a car.

Around 11:30 Wednesday, police responded to the area of 8500 Old Kiln Road, where deputies found Wilson intoxicated outside of the crashed vehicle. Upon looking inside, the officers spotted multiple rounds of ammunition. Deputies soon discovered that Bennett, the vehicle passenger, fled the scene carrying a handgun.

Deputies located Bennett after a swift reaction from various FCSO units. With the help of the K-9-unit, K-9 handlers found the handgun after a sweep of the area.

Both suspects were transported to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking. Wilson was extradited from Montana.

Wilson's ten charges include:

  • Resisting/interfering with an arrest
  • Two counts of assault in the second degree
  • Obstructing and hindering
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Illegal possession of a firearm
  • Unlawful possession of ammunition
  • Handgun on person
  • Person with a loaded handgun
  • A handgun in a vehicle

Bennett's eight charges include:

  • Possession of marijuana
  • Illegal possession of a firearm
  • Controlled dangerous substances with possession of a firearm
  • Person with a handgun
  • Person with a loaded handgun
  • Unlawful possession of ammunition
  • Loaded handgun in a vehicle
  • A handgun in a vehicle
