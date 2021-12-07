Two men charged with first degree murder in shooting outside Gateway Tavern

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting that took place at the end of November.

Police say a man was found shot in the parking lot of the Gateway Tavern on November 23 in the 3500 block of Annapolis Rd.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Dominic Michael Leone III and 19-year-old Damien M. Leone were leaving the tavern when a confrontation occurred between them and the victim.

The victim, 43-year-old Indalecio Romero-Reyes died as a result of the shooting.

Both men have been charged with first degree murder and use of firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.