Two men arrested for rape of Annapolis woman

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Police Department arrested two men in connection with a rape that happened Friday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of West Street for reports of a rape.

When they arrived, they found the victim and a witness. A witness saw the female victim and identified the suspect as Rubicel Montiel Lopez.

Lopez was down in a small ravine sexually assaulting the victim. There was another suspect identified as Jose Alexander Ortiz Urrutia acting as the "lookout" as he stood on the path watching Lopez and the victim.

The witness was able to call the police only after being interrupted by Urrutia.

The two suspects fled the scene and were positively identified by the witness.

Officers arrested both suspects and took them both to Annapolis Police Headquarters where they were both charged accordingly.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.