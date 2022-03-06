Two Maryland National Guard soldiers help for saving a man's life

LANHAM, Md. — Two National Guard service members are being recognized for saving man’s life February 18 at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center.

Spcs. Patrick Sheil and Paul Hofe, members of the 175th Infantry Regiment, were assisting nurses and doctors in the hospital when at approximately 12:40 p.m., Three minute later, the man became unresponsive and fell into respiratory distress.

While Sheil and a nurse worked together to deliver compressions, Hofe transporting a different patient from the ER to a sixth-floor area.

“I sent a text message to Hofe and communicated the seriousness of the situation to come down to the room and provide assistance,” said Sheil. “He skipped the elevator, ran straight to the stairwell, and triple-timed down here.”

Hofe swiftly took up the compressions from Sheil, allowing the nurse to focus on other life-saving procedures for the patient. For the following 40 minutes, the two worked together to administer compressions.

“We did achieve a return of spontaneous circulation,” said Sheil. “So the patient’s heart began to beat on its own after several rounds of epinephrine injections, [sodium] bicarbonate injections, and other lifesaving interventions that were applied.”

Both soldiers credit their training for preparing them for situations like these.

“It’s a great feeling to be filled with purpose,” said Hofe. “I joined the National Guard to help. You never know when the training that you’re taught is going to be needed. But when you’re in a position to be in charge or to do something, then you need to fill that role and you need to step up and do that.”