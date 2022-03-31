Two local police departments take part in national effort to advance women in policing

BALTIMORE — Two local police departments are taking part in a national effort to advance women in policing.

The Baltimore and Baltimore County Police Departments took part in the first in a series of listening sessions that bring together women from police departments for facilitated conversations to share insight and problem solve.

Currently, more than 150 law enforcement agencies have taken the 30x30 pledge which is a commitment to "increase representation of women in police recruit classes to 30 percent by 2030."

The 30×30 Initiative is a coalition of police leaders, researchers and organizations who are working to advance the representation and experiences of women in agencies across the United States.

Mark43 is encouraging these law enforcement agencies to take the 30x30 Pledge and make this commitment as nationwide, women comprise merely 13 percent of sworn law enforcement personnel and only three percent in leadership.

"As the Baltimore County Police Department strives to attract more women to the profession of policing, the Department is excited to be partnering with 30x30 to host an upcoming listening session," said Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt. "This opportunity provides a platform to further discuss the importance of this initiative and its impact on our communities and careers."